Crawley Amateur Boxing Club are ‘pleased as punch' to welcome new main sponsor
Faron Home Improvements area family run business based in East Grinstead and supply high quality doors, windows and conservatories across the region as well as general building projects.
The club, in Jubilee Walk, Three Bridges, is run entirely by volunteers and is one of only two England Boxing registered clubs in the town, with all coaches trained in first aid and child safeguarding procedures.
Former club member and Faron Homes owner Gary Bailey said: “I have fond memories of coming to Crawley boxing club when I was 11 years old.
"I have a soft spot for amateur clubs who have minimal funding and struggle without small business and sponsors being involved.”
As well as competing around the south-east this season, boxers from the club are in training for their first show of the season at the Goffs Park Social Club, Southgate, on Sunday, November 26.
A full programme of 15 bouts is expected.
Faron Home Improvements are sponsoring the event.
Gary said: “I have been to these events and am impressed with the way they are run and the passion that it shown by all the volunteers who all come together to help young people who might otherwise be hanging around the streets doing nothing.”
Club Chairman Rees Hopcraft said: “We are extremely grateful for the kind sponsorship from Gary and Faron Homes.
"We have always tried to keep gym fees to a minimum so that amateur boxing can be a sport to be enjoyed by everyone and the involvement of Faron Homes will help us do that.”
The ‘Kids Gloves’ and Junior Novice sessions are now back up and running on a Saturday morning in term times.
"Ages 8-11 are from 10 to 11am and ages 11 to 16 and from 11am-12 noon. Prices are £5 per session. 11 to 16 years old beginners also train on a Tuesday between 5-6pm.
Message the club on the club’s Facebook page for details.