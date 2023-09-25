Boxers and volunteers from Crawley Amateur Boxing Club are ‘pleased as punch’ to welcome new main sponsor Gary Bailey from Faron Homes to their Three Bridges gym.

Junior boxers from Crawley Amateur Boxing Club with Gary Bailey of Faron Homes. Picture: Rees Hopcraft

Faron Home Improvements area family run business based in East Grinstead and supply high quality doors, windows and conservatories across the region as well as general building projects.

The club, in Jubilee Walk, Three Bridges, is run entirely by volunteers and is one of only two England Boxing registered clubs in the town, with all coaches trained in first aid and child safeguarding procedures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former club member and Faron Homes owner Gary Bailey said: “I have fond memories of coming to Crawley boxing club when I was 11 years old.

Crawley Amateur Boxing Club coaches and chairman with Gary Bailey of Faron Homes. Picture: Rees Hopcraft

"I have a soft spot for amateur clubs who have minimal funding and struggle without small business and sponsors being involved.”

As well as competing around the south-east this season, boxers from the club are in training for their first show of the season at the Goffs Park Social Club, Southgate, on Sunday, November 26.

A full programme of 15 bouts is expected.

Faron Home Improvements are sponsoring the event.

Gary said: “I have been to these events and am impressed with the way they are run and the passion that it shown by all the volunteers who all come together to help young people who might otherwise be hanging around the streets doing nothing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Club Chairman Rees Hopcraft said: “We are extremely grateful for the kind sponsorship from Gary and Faron Homes.

"We have always tried to keep gym fees to a minimum so that amateur boxing can be a sport to be enjoyed by everyone and the involvement of Faron Homes will help us do that.”

The ‘Kids Gloves’ and Junior Novice sessions are now back up and running on a Saturday morning in term times.

"Ages 8-11 are from 10 to 11am and ages 11 to 16 and from 11am-12 noon. Prices are £5 per session. 11 to 16 years old beginners also train on a Tuesday between 5-6pm.