Crawley Down Gatwick chair David Connor says it’s an honour to be flying the flag for Sussex in this year’s FA Vase.

The Anvils host Fleet Town at the Haven Sportsfield on Saturday (3pm kick off) hoping to reach the last 16.

If they win on Saturday, they will be just three games from Wembley and will boost the club’s coffers by £1,875.

And the club’s chairman could not be prouder. Connor said: “We are looking forward to welcoming Fleet Town to the Haven on Saturday. It’s an honour to be flying the flag for the club, Sussex football and the Southern Combination leagues.

Crawley Down Gatwick celebrate a goal in their 5-0 win at Shoreham on Saturday | Picture: Stephen Goodger

“It has been a crazy first six months as Chairman and every step further in this FA Vase competition is true testament to all the hard work behind the scenes for everyone involved in the club who have truly been magnificent. We are very lucky to have such dedicated volunteers.”

And he praised everyone involved in the playing staff. “James Day, the staff and all the players have been incredible this season,” he said. “Their drive, dedication and attention to detail every week is mind blowing. It’s rewarding for them to have got this far & into the club’s record books.

"I know they won’t leave any stone unturned to attempt to get closer to Wembley.”

And is that dream of Wembley realistic? “As for the dream of Wembley, we are keeping our feet on the ground and enjoying every round as if it were the cup final,” said Connor. “We respect our opponents as at this stage everyone will be just as hungry for that ultimate prize.”