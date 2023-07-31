Crawley Down Gatwick spoil Pagham's SCFL return - match in 14 pictures

Pagham were a little unlucky to drop all three points in their first game back in the SCFL premier division after a year in the Wessex League to a Crawley Down Gatwick side expected to be very near the top of the table all season.
The winning goal came in the 80th minute when a chip over Conor Kelly’s head from the right was nodded home by striker Oli Leslie – the only goal of the game. Kelly was forced into two more superb one-on-one saves to keep his side in the game, but the final frantic few minutes failed to produce a decent chance for the Lions.
CDG are sixth in the day-one table, Pagham 16th and the Lions will hope for a better outcome next time out, in the FA Cup at home to East Grinstead Town next Saturday. CDG move on to a league game at Saltdean on Tuesday night.
See Roger Smith’s Pagham v CDG pictures on this page and the ones linked.
1. Pagham v Crawley Down Gatwick pictures by Roger Smith (1).JPG
Action from the opening day SCFL premier match between Pagham and Crawley Down Gatwick at Nyetimber Lane Photo: Picasa:Roger Smith
