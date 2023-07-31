NationalWorldTV
Action from the opening day SCFL premier match between Pagham and Crawley Down Gatwick at Nyetimber LaneAction from the opening day SCFL premier match between Pagham and Crawley Down Gatwick at Nyetimber Lane
Crawley Down Gatwick spoil Pagham's SCFL return - match in 14 pictures

Pagham were a little unlucky to drop all three points in their first game back in the SCFL premier division after a year in the Wessex League to a Crawley Down Gatwick side expected to be very near the top of the table all season.
By Steve Bone
Published 31st Jul 2023, 08:00 BST

The winning goal came in the 80th minute when a chip over Conor Kelly’s head from the right was nodded home by striker Oli Leslie – the only goal of the game. Kelly was forced into two more superb one-on-one saves to keep his side in the game, but the final frantic few minutes failed to produce a decent chance for the Lions.

CDG are sixth in the day-one table, Pagham 16th and the Lions will hope for a better outcome next time out, in the FA Cup at home to East Grinstead Town next Saturday. CDG move on to a league game at Saltdean on Tuesday night.

See Roger Smith’s Pagham v CDG pictures on this page and the ones linked.

