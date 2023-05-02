Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Enter Shikari announce huge UK tour - full details
7 minutes ago Marelle Sturrock: Parents 'devastated’ over death of murdered daughter
1 hour ago Tributes paid to teenager who died after entering river
2 hours ago Extra safety checks on 100 fairground and theme park rides across UK
2 hours ago Zoe Ball confirmed as host of new ITV talent show
2 hours ago Wife of Duke with key coronation role dies just days before event

Crawley school football team picture special: including Thomas Bennett, Ifield Community College, Hazelwick and Oriel

Crawley Town may have made the headlines this week by surviving the drop from League Two, but they are not the only football stars in the town.

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford
Published 2nd May 2023, 13:47 BST

Our schools have a host of teams who have enjoyed success this year. And we are celebrating them with a picture special of teams from our secondary schools.

We recently ran a picture special in the Crawley Observer print edition and now here they are online. We appealed to all our schools to submit photos and these are the ones contributed by Thomas Bennett, Hazelwick, Oriel and Ifield Community College.

See also…

Crawley schools’ new starter photos 2021 - your little ones start school

17 photos of Crawley new starters from 2009 - including St Margarets, Our Lady Queen of Heaven, Brook and Hilltop

Reception classes 2022: Photos of Crawley children who started school this year

19 photos of Crawley new starters from 2008 - including Maidenbower Infants, Milton Mount, St Francis of Assisi and Hilltop

Crawley school football teams

1. Untitled design (29).jpg

Crawley school football teams Photo: ugc

Oriel High u12s girls

2. Oriel

Oriel High u12s girls Photo: Oriel

Oriel High girls 13s

3. Oriel

Oriel High girls 13s Photo: Oriel

Oriel High u16s girls

4. U16.jpg

Oriel High u16s girls Photo: Oriel

Next Page
Page 1 of 7
Related topics:Crawley TownLeague TwoCrawley Observer