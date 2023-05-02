Crawley school football team picture special: including Thomas Bennett, Ifield Community College, Hazelwick and Oriel
Crawley Town may have made the headlines this week by surviving the drop from League Two, but they are not the only football stars in the town.
Our schools have a host of teams who have enjoyed success this year. And we are celebrating them with a picture special of teams from our secondary schools.
We recently ran a picture special in the Crawley Observer print edition and now here they are online. We appealed to all our schools to submit photos and these are the ones contributed by Thomas Bennett, Hazelwick, Oriel and Ifield Community College.
See also…
17 photos of Crawley new starters from 2009 - including St Margarets, Our Lady Queen of Heaven, Brook and Hilltop
19 photos of Crawley new starters from 2008 - including Maidenbower Infants, Milton Mount, St Francis of Assisi and Hilltop