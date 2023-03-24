Students from around Crawley have been busy these past few weeks raising money for charity and pushing for footballing success.

Students from Milton Mount Primary School went to the Bournemouth Community Sports Trust for a Premier League Primary Stars tournament after winning their local round at K2 last month.

The Crawley school won their first game against Portsmouth and drew with Reading before Brighton and Hove Albion’s Albion in the Community team won the competition later in the day. They will go on to the national round and the Foundation wishes them luck in the finals.

The Foundations Premier League Primary Stars Coordinator, Liam Joyce has also been working with Bewbush Academy students to raise money for a local hospice. St Catherine’s Hospice last week received a cheque of £882.90 from the school after children raised funds from baking and selling cakes as part of a social action project..

Milton Mount Primary School in Bournemouth

The School’s headteacher Lucy Cooper was delighted with the efforts of the students

“Children from The Bewbush Primary Academy have been working with the Crawley Town FC Foundation on a social action project. Class representatives from our School Council came together to decide on a charity they would like to support, which they felt strongly about. After much discussion, it was clear that they wanted to help children and also those suffering from cancer. The older children had heard of St Catherine's Hospice and so it was agreed that this would be their chosen charity, as children were helped through the hospice in many ways.

“It was a unanimous decision to raise this money through cake sales! Each year group would take turns in baking or bringing cakes in every Friday which would then be sold at the end of the day to our families. Each year group designed posters and leaflets to advertise these sales and promote them as much as possible. The cake stalls were brimming with enthusiastic customers each week and our fantastic families donated so very generously.

“At the official count up, we were blown away with the grand total! This was revealed in assembly by Claire James from St Catherine's Hospice - a staggering £882.90! Well done to the community of The Bewbush Primary Academy and special thanks to Coach Liam, Mrs Ford and The Crawley Town FC Foundation for bringing us together to raise this money.”

Academy success?

The Education Academy could win their division and gain promotion today as they face Crystal Palace LNS Volenti in the National Football Youth League South Championship. A win will see them lift the title at Horsham Football Clubs Camping World Community Stadium, a draw or loss will see them wait until next week in a reversal of this fixture.

Keep an eye on the Foundation’s social media channels for updates on the day.

