Having failed to pick up a point after two games in League Two, Reds manager Kevin Betsy will be looking for his first victory since taking over the club in the summer.
It won’t be an easy task, though, against League One Bristol Rovers, who come into the game fresh from thrashing Burton Albion 4-0.
Crawley will be looking for a quick change in fortunes after Saturday’s 1-0 home defeat against Leyton Orient – a week after losing by the same scoreline at Carlisle United.
Stay tuned for the team news and live match updates.
Crawley Town 0-0 Bristol Rovers LIVE: Arsenal loanee in action as Kevin Betsy makes six changes for Carabao Cup first-round tie
Last updated: Tuesday, 09 August, 2022, 20:52
(47) Addai now forced into a good save.
Corner for Rovers.
(46) Bristol have the ball in the net but Loft was adjudged to have fouled Reds keeper Addai.
Let off for Crawley.
Bristol Rovers kick-off the second half.
One change to report, with Travis Johnson replacing Dion Conroy for Crawley.
Francomb moves into the back three.
Half-time: Crawley 0-0 Bristol Rovers
Crawley the better side and should be ahead.
Another chance for Crawley right at the end of the half.
Francillette got on the end of Francomb’s corner, glancing a header inches wide of the post.
Three minutes have been added on to this half.
Meanwhile, Crawley have a free-kick on the left hand side, in a good crossing position.
It’s headed clear, though.
(39) Nearly a superb opener for Crawley!
It came after a fine move, starting with Craig, who has recovered. He played a long ball to Hessenthaler, who controlled with his chest before playing a perfect cross to Francomb.
The wing-back didn’t let the ball bounce, volleying just wide of the far post.
What a goal that would have been.
Tony Craig needs medical treatment after being struck in the face by that free-kick.
(36) Rovers have a free kick in a prime shooting position.
But the Reds wall stands firm.
(32) A break in play now as Ryan Loft slumps to the turf after a tussle with two Reds defenders, as he looked to control a long ball forward.