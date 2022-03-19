Crawley, who are without a win since the end of February against Forest Green Rovers, have lost three consecutive games this month.
They will be looking to put an end to their five-game winless run against promotion-hopefuls Swindon, who are just two points behind second-placed Northampton Town.
Crawley Town 1-0 Swindon Town LIVE: Kwesi Appiah scores as Reds recover from early injury to key midfielder
Last updated: Saturday, 19 March, 2022, 15:38
(34) A good chance for Swindon now as Josh Davison leaves Tilley for dead out wide before bursting towards goal. The move ended with an easy save for Morris.
(33) This game is really livening up now and the fans are responding.
Will Ferry goes close to doubling the hosts’ lead as his curling effort is kept out by the Swindon keeper. at full stretch.
(30) Swindon’s Jack Payne just nutmegged Crawley’s Jack Payne. What a battle this is becoming.
GOAL! Crawley 1-0 Swindon - Kwesi Appiah (28)
What a cross and what a header!
Kwesi Appiah dives to get on the end of James Tilley’s wicked ball and gives Crawley the lead.
Great goal.
(27) Big chance for Crawley to take the lead as Nadesan bursts into the box and creates space for himself with a brilliant turn. He can’t beat the keeper, though.
(26) John Yems looked livid just then after Hutchinson carelessly played the ball out of play.
(22) Swindon’s Jack Payne goes on a dangerous run and has a shot blocked by Crawley’s Jack Payne. It goes out for a corner.
(21) Morris is forced into another save, as Ryan East lets fly from the edge of the box.
Jack Payne derby
(15) Another shot on target for Swindon but this one, from McKirdy, was no trouble for Morris who easily claims the ball.