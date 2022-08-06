Crawley Town 0-1 Leyton Orient: Kevin Betsey reacts to the Reds’ second league loss

After their loss against Carlisle last week, Crawley weren’t able to pick up form as they were defeated by Leyton Orient.

Fans were particularly frustrated with the lack of opportunities in the final third as the delivery seemed to be lacking. Telford wasn’t able to get into the game at all.

Kevin said: “If you look at the game overall we dominated huge spells of the game. Leyton Orient didn’t create anything and they are a really good side.

Kevin Betsey reacts to the Reds’ second league loss. Credit: Cory James Pickford

“They have a good budget for the division and have experienced players. Defensively we were solid. They didn’t create many chances.

Our players have to learn when the game is 0-0 like that we have to stay in the game. When the crowd gets on your back, you can’t lose confidence. We have to learn quickly as no one cares about how you play on the ball, they can about the intensity in the final third. The team will grow through these moments.

“James Balagizi was ‘man of the match’ today and he was quality. We know what we are doing and know how to add talent to the team. He was outstanding, especially against Orient’s experienced players.

“There were no players that were more outstanding than ours and that’s a fact. It was the case that we just lacked the quality in the final third.

“The players don’t like losing, especially when they feel hard done by in the game. Their attitude and application was excellent today. You can’t complain about that. We just need to turn that application into a bit more quality in the front end of the pitch and we will do that.