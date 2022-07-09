Fresh from their warm-weather training camp in Murcia, Spain, the Reds will be playing for the first time in front of their home fans under new manager Kevin Betsy.
(32) A brillaint bit of skill by Nichols starts a rare attack from Crawley down the left hand side but QPR defend it well and the ball ends up back at Morris, after a dodgy backpass which initially wrong-footed the keeper.
(28) The action is back underway and Glenn Morris is staright away forced into a save. It was a powerful strike from Kenneth Paal and the keeper did well.
(24) The action has paused briefly for a drinks break (it is very hot)
(20) QPR want a penalty as Leeds United loannee Tyler Roberts goes down under a challenge in the box.
The referee waves away the appeals.
(14) Nearly quarter of an hour gone and it’s still QPR doing most of the attacking, looking for that second goal.
Kevin Betsy is on the edge of his technical area, shouting out orders to his players. He wouldn’t have been pleased with the manner of the goal and will be hoping the defence tighten up during set pieces.
GOAL! Crawley 0-1 QPR - Sam Field (7)
This corner does come to something.
Sam Field heads in the opening goal of the game.
(6) The set piece comes to nothing but QPR are straight back on the attack and win another corner.
(5) QPR have a corner after a cross was blocked by Tony Craig
(3) A frantic start to this game with both teams seeing lots of the ball and trying to find an opening.
(1) Crawley, sporting a grey and black Adidas kit, get the action underway at the Broadfield Stadium!