Crawley Town 0-2 Tranmere Rovers: Reds still winless in League Two after disappointing home defeat

A game of two halves saw Crawley Town lose 2-0 to Tranmere Rovers at the Broadfield Stadium – and extend their winless run to five.

Goals from Nathan Smith and Omari Patrick secured the three points for Tranmere.

Crawley started the game strongly, with Harry McKirdy unlucky not to be on the scoresheet. First, he latched on to a Kabby Tshimanga flick on, but McKirdy’s shot slid wide.

Then Danny Cashman found Louis Watson in space in the midfield and Watson laid it off to McKirdy who ran at the defence. McKirdy found Tshimanga, but he fired over the bar as he stretched for the ball.

McKirdy was denied by a fine save from Luke McGee in the Tranmere goal and he was by far the busier keeper.

McKirdy again went close after good work by Louis Watson.

Tranmere started the second half the brighter, with a series of corners. This led to the visitors taking the lead, with a header from Nathan Smith on 56 minutes.

Crawley got back into the game, searching for an equaliser, but the chances were few and far between.

McKirdy headed wide from an Adeyemo cross – the only chance of note in the second half for Crawley.

It was Tranmere who scored the all important second goal – and secured the victory – as Omari Patrick fired home on 80 minutes after he found himself in space.

With the win, Tranmere move up to ninth in the table, whilst Crawley drop into the bottom two with a point from their first five games.