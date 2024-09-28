Crawley Town 0, Bolton Wanderers 2: Reds dominate possession again but another defeat

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Ben Gladwin’s first game as Crawley Town interim head coach ended in a frustrating 2-0 loss to struggling Bolton Wanderers.

Bolton took the lead through a corner from the training ground, with Josh Sheehan having found Kyle Dempsey free in the box for a simple finish.

John McAtee wrapped the game up for the away team with a brilliant strike, which left Jojo Wollacott no chance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crawley had a lot more posession but could not create much with it, with the away tea clinical with the chances they had.

The teams line-up before the game | Picture: Mark Dunford

Bolton had the first big chance of the game, with striker Victor Adeboyejo’s effort being well saved by a fully stretched Jojo Wollacott.

From the resulting corner, the away team took the lead through Kyle Dempsey who got away from his marker and fired the ball home from close range.

Wollacott kept the deficit to just one after he got fingertips to Dion Charles well-struck shot after the attacker broke away from the Reds defence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crawley got more into the first half as it went on, with Cameron Bragg having a shot go wide from a corner, before Jeremy Kelly’s cross went across the box but with no player in red having made connection with the ball.

Bolton had the momentum at the end of the first half, Charles got in again for Bolton after a mistake from Mukena, but Josh Flint got back to make a vital block to save Mukena from an embarrassing error, before Dempsey had a great effort strike against the

crossbar, with the Crawley keeper beaten on the stroke of half time.

As the second half progressed, it was Crawley who were putting the pressure on the away team, but for all the possession that they had they could not threaten Nathan Baxter in the Wanderers net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With 20 minutes left, Adeboyejo had a header from a free kick brilliantly saved by Wollacott who tipped the ball over the bar with rapid reflexes to keep the hosts in the game.

Red's winger Armando Quitirna looked a threat with his pace and trickery, and he almost set up a goal with a brilliant over the top ball for Flint whose header could only find Baxter in the Wanderers goal.

Despite the domination, it was Bolton who doubled their lead after the ball was just kept in play, the away team countered Crawley at pace as the two substitutes combined, with Aaron Collins setting up John McAtee who fired the ball high into the near post

to leave the Crawley fans very frustrated.

Gladwin will hope to get Crawley back to winning ways Tuesday evening as they face Mansfield at Broadfield stadium.