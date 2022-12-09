Crawley Town 0, Hartlepool United 0: Key pair go off as Reds struggle in goalless first half

Crawley Town host Hartlepool United at the Broadfield Stadium as Matthew Etherington looks to get a second victory under his belt.

Ashley Nadesan

The Reds have been on the back foot in the opening half not managing to create many chances on the Hartlepool defence. Hartlepool really creating the best chances of the game thus far.

The first coming from Reghan Tumilty who drilled the ball across goal. Unfortunately for the away side though the ball flashed across the box without anyone getting a touch.Pool’s best chance though came as Jamie Sterry controlled a long ball beautifully and took a great shot on goal. Ellery Balcombe saving easily.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crawley did not go without their fair share of chances in the game though. A lovely switch from Joel Lynch finding Ashley Nadesan. Nadesan picked out Balagizi whose shot went well over. Definetly the best chance of the game so far.

Crawley certainly took a bit of a blow early on in the game as Lynch and Nadesan were forced off early on in the game. Both players who have been incredibly impactful for the club this season will certainly be a big miss to the club going into the rest of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The home fans have been in full voice throughout the half though cheering the side on and singing Tom Nichols’ name, despite him not being in the squad at all, amongst rumours he could leave the club in January.