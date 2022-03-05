This will be the Reds' third home game on the trot after beating Forest Green and drawing with Oldham Athletic in the last week.
You can follow our live blog here - the page will show when there are updates
LIVE: Crawley Town v Scunthorpe United
Last updated: Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 16:11
- Bottom placed Scunthorpe are the visitors to The People’s Pension Stadium
- Third home game on the trot for Reds following a win against Forest Green and draw with Oldham
- John Yems banned from dugout for three games
- Scunthorpe have only won four League Two games this season
53 mins - corner Reds
47 mins - great play from Ferry and Nadesan, but great block from Hutchinson’s shot
And Reds are out
Scunthorpe out for second half
It’s half-time and it’s 0-0. Feels very flat here
40 mins - Nadesan broke into box but again ball would not fall for him and he couldn’t get shot away
37 mins - quick free kick doesn’t come off for Crawley with Nadesan offside from Powell’s pass
36 mins good run and cross by Nadesan but Hutchinson couldn’t quite get the ball under control
34 mins - Hutchinson shot blocked for a corner - first of the game
