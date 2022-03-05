LiveCrawley Town 0, Scunthorpe United 0 LIVE: Goalless first 45 minutes as Reds struggle to break down bottom side

John Yems starts his three-match touchline ban as Crawley Town host League Two's bottom side Scunthorpe United at the People's Pension Stadium.

By Mark Dunford
Saturday, 5th March 2022, 4:05 pm
Crawley Town v Scunthorpe United

This will be the Reds' third home game on the trot after beating Forest Green and drawing with Oldham Athletic in the last week.

  • Bottom placed Scunthorpe are the visitors to The People’s Pension Stadium
  • Third home game on the trot for Reds following a win against Forest Green and draw with Oldham
  • John Yems banned from dugout for three games
  • Scunthorpe have only won four League Two games this season
Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 16:11

53 mins - corner Reds

Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 16:06

47 mins - great play from Ferry and Nadesan, but great block from Hutchinson’s shot

Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 16:03

And Reds are out

Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 16:02

Scunthorpe out for second half

Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 15:59

Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 15:48

It’s half-time and it’s 0-0. Feels very flat here

Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 15:41

40 mins - Nadesan broke into box but again ball would not fall for him and he couldn’t get shot away

Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 15:39

37 mins - quick free kick doesn’t come off for Crawley with Nadesan offside from Powell’s pass

Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 15:37

36 mins good run and cross by Nadesan but Hutchinson couldn’t quite get the ball under control

Saturday, 05 March, 2022, 15:35

34 mins - Hutchinson shot blocked for a corner - first of the game

