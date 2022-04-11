In what was their first match under new ownership, following the news that US cryptocurrency group WAGMI United had purchased Ziya Eren’s controlling shares of the club, the Reds earned a third successive home victory.
And photographer Cory Pickford was at the game to catch the action and the Reds fans.
