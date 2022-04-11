Pictures by Cory Pickford from Crawley Town's 1-0 home win over Barrow

Crawley Town 1, Barrow 0: 61 pictures including Kwesi Appiah celebrations, action and crowd pictures

Kwesi Appiah netted a second half winner as Crawley Town recorded a 1-0 home win over Barrow on Saturday afternoon.

By Matt Pole
Monday, 11th April 2022, 5:11 pm

In what was their first match under new ownership, following the news that US cryptocurrency group WAGMI United had purchased Ziya Eren’s controlling shares of the club, the Reds earned a third successive home victory.

And photographer Cory Pickford was at the game to catch the action and the Reds fans.

READ THIS: Kwesi Appiah reveals how anger played a part in winner over Barrow - 'I wasn't letting that one pass me by'.

Kwesi Appiah and Ludwig Francillette star as Crawley beat struggling Barrow - player ratings.

Crawley Town star striker says US cryptocurrency takeover is 'encouraging' - 'We've got to prove as players that we are good enough'.

