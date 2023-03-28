Crawley Town 1, Grimsby Town 1: Telford penalty salvages a point for Reds as Mariners dominate

Crawley Town managed to salvage a point as a late Dom Telford penalty got the Red Devils a fortunate draw against a tenacious Grimsby Town side.

It would be fair to say that Crawley were by no means the better side throughout the match as Grimsby made countless chances and definitely left the more disappointed of the two sides.

But by holding on Crawley managed to find a late equaliser to extend their unbeaten run to five games.

It was a very stop-start first half as referee, Lee Swabey, did not let much go for either side, to the point that when the Crawley fans ironically cheered a free kick it only took another 10 seconds for Grimsby to win one too.

Dom Telford scored from the spot to save a point

The first big chance of the game fell to the away side as Harry Clifton found himself with acres of space on the wing after getting past Mazeed Ogungbo. His cross found John McAtee on the penalty spot but luckily for Crawley he skewed his shot well wide of Corey Addai’s goal.

Grimsby got close again as a short-corner routine led to Bryan Morris receiving the ball outside the box before curling the ball just past Addai’s post.

Crawley had done well to hold firm and not concede but it was to no avail as Harry Clifton broke the deadlock for Grimsby in the 42nd minute after Otis Khan dribbled past multiple men in Red. Addai perhaps could have done better with the shot as he managed to get a touch at his near post but could only parry the ball into the roof of the net.

Grimsby nearly sealed the match just after half time as Joel Lynch tried to shield the ball out off play before George Lloyd kept it in to run through on goal, with his left footed curling strike bouncing off Addai’s right post.

Lindsey tried to change things up with an early sub as Rafiq Khaleel came on for James Tilley just 11 minutes into the second half. Crawley did get forward more and were forcing Grimsby to retreat but the away side were still looking comfortable at the Broadfield stadium.

The chance finally came late on as Fellows got past the Grimsby defence before his cross was blocked by Owen Gallagher's arm, leaving Lee Swabey with no decision but to point to the penalty spot. Dom Telford missed his last penalty away at Tranmere but he just about managed to score past Max Crocombe who got a hand to the shot, gicing him his 10th league goal of the season.