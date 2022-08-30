Edit Account-Sign Out
LiveCrawley Town 1, Portsmouth 0 LIVE: Skipper Telford scores first Reds goal from the spot

Dom Telford scored his first Crawley Town goal as he gave his side a 1-0 half-time lead against Portsmouth in the EFL Trophy.

By Mark Dunford
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 8:49 pm

In his preview on the club’s website, manager Kevin Betsy said: “Many players are going to get an opportunity to play, and we are looking forward to seeing their capabilities at first-team level, and we are hoping to get a really positive performance and result out of the fixture.”

And it was keeper David Robson Ben Wells, David Bremang, Mark Marshall and Zaid Al-Hussaini who all got their first starts under Betsy.

You can follow our live blog from the game below. The page will tell you when there are more updates.

Dom Telford captains Crawley Town against Portsmouth

LIVE: Crawley Town v Portsmouth in the EFL Trophy

Last updated: Tuesday, 30 August, 2022, 21:32

Key Events

  • Reds looking to get another cup win after winless start in league continues
  • Portsmouth currently top of League One
  • Pompey have sold their allocation of tickets for match
Show new updates
Tuesday, 30 August, 2022, 21:32

6 additional minutes

Tuesday, 30 August, 2022, 21:29

James Tilley named man of the match - a superb display

Tuesday, 30 August, 2022, 21:27

Attendance

Tuesday, 30 August, 2022, 21:25

A lovely finish

Tuesday, 30 August, 2022, 21:24

Keep your mouth shut Dunford!

Tuesday, 30 August, 2022, 21:22

If it stays 1-1...

Tuesday, 30 August, 2022, 21:19

three substitutions for Crawley. Khaleel, Adebowale and Nadesan on for Wells, Telford and Al-Hussaini

Tuesday, 30 August, 2022, 21:16

And it’s 1-1 - Clark Robertson scores with a header

Tuesday, 30 August, 2022, 21:15

Portsmouth starting to build pressure now. another corner 74 mins

Tuesday, 30 August, 2022, 21:11

Just over 20 minutes left - Crawley well worth their lead at the moment

Portsmouth