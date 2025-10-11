Crawley Town 1, Walsall 1: Reds impress as they pick up point against League Two leaders

Crawley Town held league leaders Walsall to a 1-1 draw with an impressive performance on a sunny afternoon at the Broadfield Stadium.

It was an exciting start at the Broadfield stadium as the hosts hit the crossbar in the first minute.

Crawley made a strong start of their own and were awarded a penalty three minutes in when Max Anderson was brought down. Unfortunately for Crawley Harry McKirdy’s spot-kick was saved by Myles Roberts.

Despite the setback Crawley kept pushing as Harry McKirdy and Scott Malone came close to breaking the deadlock.

Ryan Loft soars to head Crawley Town into the lead against Walsall | Picture: Kyle Hemsley

Crawley’s hard work on and off the ball paid dividends in the 31st minute when McKirdy’s perfect cross found Ryan Loft’s head to take the Reds 1-0 up.

Max Anderson dragged a shot wide after some nice Crawley link-up play as the Reds did not halter.

Walsall finally found themselves a chance just before half time but Jojo Wollacott was equal to the Saddlers attempt as Crawley went into the break ahead.

The league leaders found themselves in the second half and levelled proceedings 52 minutes in with Connor Barrett firing past Wollacott.

The Reds came close to taking the lead again when McKirdy’s scoffed shot was saved and Ryan Loft’s powerful effort was stopped by an incredible goal line clearance.

The Saddlers had their tails up and almost took the lead just past the hour mark were it not for an impressive Wollacott save.

Both sides threatened to take the lead throughout the second half but neither could muster a good enough opportunity as the game drew closer to its conclusion.

It was an impressive performance from Scott Lindsey’s men and a step in the right direction with heads held high, but the Reds will be wishing one more of their many chances found the net.