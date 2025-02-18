Crawley Town 1, Wigan Athletic 1: Barker stunner ensures a point for Reds

Crawley Town held former Premier League side Wigan Athletic to a 1-1 draw in a tense affair at the Broadfield Stadium in League One.

It was a cagey start to proceedings at a chilly Broadfield stadium as both sides settled into the game.

Wigan were the side with the better chances though as they registered nine corners inside the first half.

Joseph Hungbo tested the gloves of JoJo Wollacott twice in the first half, which the Crawley goalkeeper was equal to.

Charlie Barker celebrates as the ball nestles in the back of the net against Wigan Athletic | Picture: Grant Mansfield/Mansfield Media

However, the visiting sides pressure paid off in the 39th minute as Dale Taylor managed to bundle the ball home and spark some joy into the travelling fans. A goal that came as a result of constant pressure by the away side.

The Reds responded emphatically though just three minutes later when Charlie Barker found the top corner with an astounding effort which meant the two sides went into half time as equals.

Wigan came close to a second goal early in the second half when goal scorer Taylor saw his shot hit the post. The Latics and Taylor had the ball in the back of the net just past the hour mark but Crawley were saved by the linesman’s flag for offside.

Despite the away sides attacking persistence, Crawley still had their chances; Kamari Doyle’s solo run ending in a shot which was held comfortably by Tickle.

The Reds found an additional energy through the substitutions of Armando Quitirna and Tyreece John-Jules but failed to muster any clear chances late on.

The away side saw yet another shot go wide when Jonny Smith failed to find the target as they began to wonder if they would rue their missed chances.

Crawley had to defend right to the full-time whistle and nearly faltered as Wigan found the back of the net but again, the linesman flagged for offside to rescue the Reds.

The result keeps Crawley in the relegation zone of League One after 31 games. The Reds travel to Blackpool on Saturday where they will look to have the same fortunes as the opening game of the season.