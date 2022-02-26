Crawley Town 2-0 Forest Green Rovers LIVE: Jordan Tunnicliffe doubles Reds’ lead after sub Ashley Nadesan’s sublime goal against league leaders; new signing announced

John Yems has made two changes to the side that lost 1-0 against Hartlepool United, with Isaac Hutchinson and Joel Lynch replacing James Tilley and Ashley Nadesan.
GOAL! Crawley 2-0 Forest Green - Jordan Tunnicliffe (32)
Wow!
If you weren’t following League Two, you would be forgiven for thinking Crawley were the league leaders from this showing.
They double their league from a corner, with Jordan Tunnicliffe getting the decisive header.
Brilliant stuff from the Reds. Forest Green look shell-shocked.
(31) Crawley look very dangerous on the break. Nadesan uses his pace to get on the end of a great through-ball by Will Ferry and bursts away from his marker but his pass is just too heavy and the chance is gone.
“John Yems’ red army,” chants ring out from the home support.
They enjoyed that goal.
GOAL! Crawley 1-0 Forest Green - Ashley Nadesan (24)
What a finish! What an impact!
Crawley have the lead and it’s a sublime finish by substitute Ashley Nadesan.
The forward showed great strength to hold off his marker before clipping the ball over the onrushing Luke Mcatee in the Forest Green goal.
Just what this game needed.
(22) The last few minutes have been cagey but there was a promising move for Crawley just now. Francomb’s shot was blocked.
Enforced substitution
Bad news for Crawley.
Oteh is helped off the pitch and can’t continue.
He’s replaced by Ashley Nadesan.
(13) Oteh is down receiving treatment after a heavy challenge. The other players go for a drinks break.
(11) Tony Craig does well to stop Jordan Moore-Taylor as he made headway towards the Crawley goal.