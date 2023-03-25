Crawley Town 2, Rochdale 0: Reds four points clear of relegation zone after decisive home victory

Crawley Town have moved four clear of the relegation zone after defeating bottom of the league Rochdale 2-0, whilst a new signing made his debut and second clean sheet in three games.

The Reds are now four points above 23rd placed Hartlepool United who drew 1-1 at home to Leyton Orient. With nine games left of the season, Crawley have 36 points and are just a point behind Colchester United in 22nd.

Scott Lindsey’s side now have 10 points from their last four games, their best run of form since his managerial appointment. At the start of March, Crawley had lost six games in a row with only one win since January. Four games later and Crawley are breaking away from trouble with still a game in hand.

Crawley's clean sheet on Saturday is their first at home since 3rd December against Swindon Town, when Lindsey was managing the opposition.

Crawley Town skipper Ben Gladwin on the ball against Rochdale. Pictures by Steve Robards

Dom Telford opened the scoring for Scott Lindsey’s side with a tidy finish through the legs of Rochdale’s Richard O’Connell. The striker found himself with his back to goal in a crowded six-yard box but showed great composure with a quick spin and shot to convert his 10th of the season.

Dion Conroy doubled Crawley’s lead with his second goal for the club in the 39th minute after a delightful cross from jack Powell. The corner was initially played short before Conroy was seen rising above the Rochdale defence to glace a header into the bottom-right corner.

Anthony Grant made his debut for the Reds after coming off the bench for Dom Telford with half an hour to play. The 35-year-old midfielder signed as a free agent for Crawley on Thursday as back up to recent signing Jordon Mutch, who was ruled out for the season earlier this week. The former Chelsea man did well to maintain his new club's lead.

Ashley Nadesan could’ve added two to Crawley’s lead with some crucial chances missed in the first halve. Within the first minute, the number 10 had his close-range shot saved to the despair of the Broadfield Stadium. With minutes to spare before the break, James Tilley’s press eventually led to Telford slotting Nadesan through once again but his shot clashed against the outside of the right-hand post.

Match action from Crawley Town v Rochdale

Crawley started the second halve with a huge penalty shout from The Eden Utilities Stand after Dom Telford went to ground. Referee Sam Purkiss however was quick to wave off the calls.

Tilley ran effortlessly against the Dale and created several crucial chances to win man of the match.

Crawley were without Mutch and regular central defender Ludwig Francillette who were ruled out injured for the season on Friday, both with hamstring injuries. Joel Lynch, who came off during Tuesday night’s draw with Doncaster Rovers due to illness, worked excellently with Conroy throughout.

The host Grimsby Town on Tuesday night as their relegation fight continues.