Crawley Town 3, Salford City 0 LIVE: Teddy Jenks gets Reds' third goal, Khaleel impresses in first league start, new signing on the bench

Ever since owners WAGMI United took over Crawley Town it has been a rollercoaster ride.

By Mark Dunford
8 minutes ago

But since Boxing Day, we have seen two defeats and an exciting draw, the star striker being sold to a relegation rival and manager Matty Etherington and his assistant Simon Davies part ways with the club which has resulted in worry, anger and frustration from the fans.

With Scott Lindsey in charge, fans are hoping for some stability and new signings – and some game time after three postponements so far.

Follow live updates below of the happenings at Crawley Town.

The Broadfield Stadium

The page will show when there are updates.

Crawley Town latest LIVE

Key Events

  • New manager Scott Lindsey prepares for first game in charge
  • Reds left with one keeper ahead of game with Sutton United
  • Still no signings in January
Reds fans in good voice

Teddy Jenks and Remi Oteh off, Ben Gladwin, Ashley Nadesan on

Triple change for Salford

It’s 3-0 Crawley! Lovely finish by TEDDY JENKS

Ludwig Francillette has been impressive again today

54 mins - great save from Addai from Hendry’s superb volley

Match stats

The match stats so far

Teddy Jenks booked - 51 mins

half time report

and the second half is underway

