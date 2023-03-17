Last week the Crawley Town Education Academy celebrated a huge win as the South Championship side beat table-toppers JMA Reading 4-2 in the National Football Youth League.

The win puts the reds level on points with the Berkshire side but with a game-in-hand still to play. With three games left to play the advantage has been swung in Crawley’s favour after three goals in the final ten minutes saw the team come from behind to win the game with some breathing space.

Crawley went behind early when Reading dispatched a penalty after Yaro Tsyhanenko handled the ball in the area. Moments before the half-time whistle Josh Clay scored from 20 yards with a low effort into the bottom corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lewis Gould missed a penalty in the second half for the hosts before a spectacular overhead-kick saw the visitors go ahead with 25 minutes to play.

Josh Clay Celebrates his strike

Substitutes Charlie Mark and Harry Stone both converted from 10 yards after 80 minutes to put Crawley in front before fellow substitute Wiktor Maznica scored from close range after good work from Gould.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The result means Crawley’s promotion is in their own hands and can gain promotion to the South Premiership for the first time.

The Foundation are putting together a team for a Premier League Kicks tournament taking place in Brighton next month. Premier League Kicks is a free football programme for 8-18 year olds and is hosted around Crawley, at various locations, including the Broadfield Stadium ball court on Friday evenings.

This tournament takes place at the Brighton and Hove Albion training complex in Lancing on the 12th and 13th of April and is open for students in school years 9, 10 and 11. To get involved email [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Josh Clay Celebrates his strike

The Premier League Kicks venues and session times:

Monday - Maidenbower Park 4:30-6pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tuesday Oriel Youth Wing 6-8pm

Wednesday Dormans Youth Arts Centre 4-6pm

Thursday Bewbush 4-6pm

Friday Broadfield Stadium ball court 6-7pm (Girls) & 7-8:30pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad