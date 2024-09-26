Crawley Town announce interim head coach following Scott Lindsey's departure to MK Dons

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Crawley Town have named the interim head coach following Scott Lindsey’s departure.

The 52-year-old took the head coach’s position at MK Dons on Wednesday leaving Reds owners WAGMI looking for a new head coach.

Lindsey took Jamie Day, Carl Laraman and Steve Hale with him leaving first team coach Ben Gladwin to take over as interim head coach.

A club statement read: “Crawley Town Football Club can confirm that First-Team Coach Ben Gladwin will assume the role of Interim Head Coach.

Former Crawley Town skipper Ben Gladwin has been named interim head coach following Scott Lindsey's departure | Picture: Eva Gilbert

“Gladwin, who joined the coaching staff in the summer after retiring from professional football, will lead the Reds into this weekend's match against Bolton Wanderers at the Broadfield Stadium.

“Ben will be assisted by Steve Hafner, who has supported the coaching staff over the last year.

“The club has already begun its search for the next Head Coach, who will lead the next chapter of Crawley Town's proud history.”

Gateshead boss and former Newcastle United manager Rob Elliot has emerged as the early favourite for the job.

Other people in the frame, according to the bookies are Nathan Rooney, Gladwin, Brian Barry-Murphy and Andrew Crofts.