Crawley Town announce season ticket prices for 2025/26 season
This year the club saw major growth in attendance, with nearly 2,000 season ticket holders and more than 100,000 fans coming through the gates - a club record.
The club said: “For next season, we aim to maintain that momentum. You can expect entertaining, attacking, possession-based football with promotion as our clear objective. To support that goal, we will be increasing ticket prices to help fund a more competitive playing budget.
“We’ve reviewed pricing models across both League One and League Two and factored in fan feedback, historical prices at Crawley, and today’s economic conditions. While prices will rise, we’re committed to affordability. On average, we project that our tickets will remain around 10% lower than other League Two clubs.”
Here are the prices
Early Bird Window
Adult
West Stand £366
East Stand £350
South Terrace £309
Concession (60+ & Student)
West Stand £258
East Stand £246
South Terrace £206
Youth (14-20)
West Stand £108
East Stand £103
South Terrace £103
Child (U14)
West Stand £50
East Stand £23
South Terrace £23
General Sale
Adult
West Stand £399
East Stand £382
South Terrace £337
Concession (60+ & Student)
West Stand £282
East Stand £270
South Terrace £224
Youth (14-20)
West Stand £117
East Stand £112
South Terrace £112
Child (U14)
West Stand £55
East Stand £28
South Terrace £28
Prices in the West Stand will increase by 15% and prices in other areas will increase by 10%. Even after these changes, prices remain 10% lower than in 2021/22. Renewals can be completed online and in-store.
The club said: “We are consolidating the Under-20 category—fans aged 14 to 20 will now fall under one pricing group. Concessions will still apply to fans over 60 and to students.
“In line with nearly all other EFL clubs, we will now charge for Under-14 tickets, but at an affordable rate to ensure accessibility remains a priority.”
The early bird & season ticket renewal window will run until 4.30pm on Friday, June 13. At this stage, any un-renewed season tickets will be released for general sale.
The general sale window will then begin at 10am on Monday, June 16, both online and in-store.
Season tickets go on sale Monday, May 12th, and with the new Kaizen ticketing platform, renewals and purchases will be easier than ever. If you have questions, please reach out to us at [email protected].
You can find out more information about Crawley Season tickets at https://www.crawleytownfc.com/news/2025/may/05/2025-26-season-ticket-details/