Crawley Town apologises after attendee makes 'anti-semitic comments and gestures' at Fans Forum

Crawley have ‘sincerely apologised’ after an attendee made 'anti-semitic comments and gestures' at last week’s Fans Forum.

Co-owner and CEO Preston Johnson hosted the forum last Thursday and took questions about on and off-field matters at the club.

The evening was lively but it was reported afterwards that an attendee ‘made derogatory, anti-semitic comments and gestures on several occasions’ during the event.

The club have produced a statement and apologized to anyone who was impacted or offended.

A view from the back of the Fans Forum last week before the evening started | Picture: Mark Dunford

This is the club’s statement in full: “Following Thursday night’s fan forum, we were notified by witnesses and victims that an attendee made derogatory, antisemitic comments and gestures on several occasions during the event. The club has subsequently confirmed those reports after reviewing video footage.

“These actions are an unacceptable violation of our community’s values. They have no place in our club or our sport, and we take them extremely seriously. The club will pursue the toughest possible punishments – including a lifetime ban from the stadium. We have also referred the matter to local law enforcement for further review and any appropriate legal action.

“While we believe these actions were directed at one of our Jewish owners, we sincerely apologize to any Crawley Town Football Club supporter who was impacted or offended by this incident. We remain committed to building a club culture where people from all walks of life and religions feel safe and welcome.”