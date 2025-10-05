Crawley Town are a 'so easy to score against' says boss Scott Lindsey

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey was left ‘disappointed’ with some of the defending after he saw his Reds team slide to yet another defeat, this time at the hands of Cambridge Utd.

They lost 3-1 with all three goals preventable. At half-time they were just 1-0 down but two poor goals in the first 15 minutes of the second half killed the game off.

Substitute Kabby Tshimanga got a consolation for Crawley. Lindsey said: “Really disappointed with the outcome of that game and I don’t know what to say. I think that the stats would suggest that we’re in the game and we’re alright, but we’re not. We can’t defend in moments. We’re so easy to score against at the moment.

“The first goal is just madness really. We’ve defended corners actually all right. I think we’ve actually defended set pieces well in the past. I think it was something like we’d faced 82 set pieces against us and without a goal, and then today we just capitulate.”

Lindsey didn’t mix his words when describing the defending for the goals either. He said “The first one, no one attacks it, it bounces and then we can’t deal with it. Easy goal for them to score. The second goal, again a set piece falls to the edge of the box. No one engages, kid put it in. Easy goal. And then the third goal, we’re just really open and don’t get back. I see the back three defending and no one else in the picture.

“We’re just not hardworking enough as the moment, which is costing us, and I’ve got to change it. We’re just weak.

"Our set pieces were terrible today. I think we must have put seven or eight in the goalkeeper’s hands. You know, we worked so hard on it as well. This is why I don’t get it, the character at the moment is not coming through. There’s no character.

"You know, I hear one player in the dressing room now, and I need more.”

As well as disappointed, Lindsey is confused with how training does not match up with game time. He said: “I don’t understand how we can defend so well for so many games on set pieces, and then we capitulate today. It doesn’t make sense to me, but there’s a lot that’s not making sense to me at the moment with the group because I see a team that is lacking a bit of confidence, obviously.

“We talk a good game, I think we talk a good game. I see it in training. We talk a good game, and we prepare a good game and then we don’t really.

"We kind of pretend to deliver it at the moment. They’re really hard to take and hard to watch. We get six minutes on the board, we’ve wasted four of them minutes by giving two silly fouls away. I don’t know what we’re doing. But I’m the leader, so it’s my fault. I will sort it.”