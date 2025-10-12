Crawley Town are just 'millimetres' from being a really good side says Scott Lindsey after Reds miss gilt-edged chances against Walsall

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford

Senior editor

Published 12th Oct 2025, 08:52 BST
Scott Lindsey said he could put together a 10-minute reel of his side’s missed chances this season.

Reds held League Two leaders Walsall 1-1 at the Broadfield Stadium on Saturday but it’s a game they should have won with the amount of chances they had.

Even if you take out Harry McKirdy’s missed penalty, Reds had 15 shots on goal - with eight of them on target – but only Ryan Loft found the back of the net.

It’s been the story of Crawley’s season where chances have gone begging and, in a few games, they haven’t got the results they deserved. And Lindsey said his side are just millimetres away from being a ‘a really good side.

Skipper Dion Conroy leads leads the team talk before the game | Picture: Kyle Hemsley

"I think when you're playing the team who are top of the league, and you dominate the game in that manner and you create that amount of chances, I think it's clear that we're millimetres away from being a really good side,” he said. “Millimetres. And we'll get there because I'll make sure we do.

“It's my job to make sure we do and keep everybody bubbly and going in the right direction. We've got to take a lot of heart from that, a lot of courage went into that game. We've got to take a lot of heart from that performance.

“Because we, like I say, in my opinion, I felt we outplayed the team who were top of the league and deserved to win that game.”

And Lindsey said it has become a pattern. He said: “We could show you a 10-minute video reel of our missed chances at the moment. It's not good enough. We can't play that well and not win. (2:45) But it's kind of like the pattern of what we are at the moment.

“I can coach the team to get to that point, but we've got to be able to put the ball in the net.”

Reds travel to Shrewsbury next week.

