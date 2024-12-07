Crawley Town are 'still underdogs' despite impressive recent form, says Elliot

Crawley Town have been on a tremendous run in the league in recent weeks.

They have risen out of the League One relegation zone thanks to five games unbeaten - including three clean sheets.

With the landmark win at Charlton on Tuesday night, opposition may begin to look at Crawley as more than just the division’s underdogs.

Reds and previous manager Scott Lindsey revelled in being the underdogs in League Two last season and we all know how that turned out.

Crawley Town manager Rob Elliot. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

But does Elliot think that moniker has changed given the recent run of results? “No, not really,” he said.

“I think we still are [underdogs]. I think when you look at the size of the clubs and even the league position, it looks nicer, but it's obviously so tight.

“So, I don't think it changes our mentality to how we approach it. We're just trying to improve as a squad.”

Elliot and his staff are still relatively new in their tenure at Crawley and they are still getting their ideas across. But the results have shown how those ideas are coming to fruition.

“The players have been fantastic in buying into that and we're starting to see the messages that we were trying to get into early become sort of consistent now,” he said.

“We're moving on to the next things and so on and so forth. There's always going to be peaks and troughs and ups and downs, but s long as I can see that buy-in from the lads, which I have, and when you put out a team, you know they're going to give you absolutely everything, that’s what matters.

“Efforts, demand, quality is expected and sometimes the quality isn't always there, but if the effort's there, I know with this bunch, the quality will always come and it might not be the 10th or 15th minutes, it might be the 85th, but we know we've got quality moments in us.

“We just want to be more consistent with that and keep working towards a point where we're at the most optimal level.”