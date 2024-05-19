Crawley Town at Wembley: Borough Council and Mayor congratulate Reds after play-off final win
Goals from Danilo Orsi and Liam Kelly secured a 2-0 win for the Reds – and a return to League One after a nine-year absence.
Councillor Michael Jones, Leader of Crawley Borough Council, said: “What an incredible result and well deserved for this true community club. Congratulations to the players, management and supporters.
“We are proud of the town and the team's achievements. Being a League One club next season will help to shine a positive light on the town and give a big boost to local residents and supporters.”
Mayor of Crawley, Councillor Jilly Hart, added: “Congratulations to Crawley Town on their superb performance and an excellent result.
“I wish the team good luck for next season as they move up to League One.”
