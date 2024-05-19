Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Crawley Borough Council and the Mayor of Crawley has joined the rest of the town in congratulating Crawley Town on their fantastic win against Crewe Alexandra and promotion to League One.

Goals from Danilo Orsi and Liam Kelly secured a 2-0 win for the Reds – and a return to League One after a nine-year absence.

Councillor Michael Jones, Leader of Crawley Borough Council, said: “What an incredible result and well deserved for this true community club. Congratulations to the players, management and supporters.

“We are proud of the town and the team's achievements. Being a League One club next season will help to shine a positive light on the town and give a big boost to local residents and supporters.”

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 19: Players of Crawley Town celebrate with the Sky Bet League Two Play-Off Final trophy after the team's victory in the Sky Bet League Two Play-Off Final match between Crawley Town and Crewe Alexandra at Wembley Stadium on May 19, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

Mayor of Crawley, Councillor Jilly Hart, added: “Congratulations to Crawley Town on their superb performance and an excellent result.

“I wish the team good luck for next season as they move up to League One.”

