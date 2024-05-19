Crawley Town at Wembley: Borough Council and Mayor congratulate Reds after play-off final win

By Matt Pole
Published 19th May 2024, 15:59 BST
Updated 19th May 2024, 16:05 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Crawley Borough Council and the Mayor of Crawley has joined the rest of the town in congratulating Crawley Town on their fantastic win against Crewe Alexandra and promotion to League One.

Goals from Danilo Orsi and Liam Kelly secured a 2-0 win for the Reds – and a return to League One after a nine-year absence.

Councillor Michael Jones, Leader of Crawley Borough Council, said: “What an incredible result and well deserved for this true community club. Congratulations to the players, management and supporters.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We are proud of the town and the team's achievements. Being a League One club next season will help to shine a positive light on the town and give a big boost to local residents and supporters.”

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 19: Players of Crawley Town celebrate with the Sky Bet League Two Play-Off Final trophy after the team's victory in the Sky Bet League Two Play-Off Final match between Crawley Town and Crewe Alexandra at Wembley Stadium on May 19, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 19: Players of Crawley Town celebrate with the Sky Bet League Two Play-Off Final trophy after the team's victory in the Sky Bet League Two Play-Off Final match between Crawley Town and Crewe Alexandra at Wembley Stadium on May 19, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 19: Players of Crawley Town celebrate with the Sky Bet League Two Play-Off Final trophy after the team's victory in the Sky Bet League Two Play-Off Final match between Crawley Town and Crewe Alexandra at Wembley Stadium on May 19, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Paul Harding/Getty Images)

Mayor of Crawley, Councillor Jilly Hart, added: “Congratulations to Crawley Town on their superb performance and an excellent result.

“I wish the team good luck for next season as they move up to League One.”

We now have a new way for people to contribute articles to our newspapers and website in Sussex.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The approach means that people submit directly into our system and can then be immediately published after a review by the newsdesk.

Articles submitted to us in this way will be prioritised over anything sent to us by other means.

You are, of course, still very welcome to contact us and invite a photographer along for any great photo and video opportunities.

The link to register for the contributions to SussexWorld is https://submit.nationalworld.com/?ref=SUWD.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Letters to the editor, public notices, advertising/commercial queries and general queries are still best sent to us via email in the way you have done and this will be passed to the appropriate person.

Related topics:MayorMichael JonesWembley