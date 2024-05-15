Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dion Conroy will become the first skipper to lead a Crawley Town side out at Wembley on Sunday as they face Crewe in the League Two play-off final.

And today (Wednesday, May 15), he faced the media for his press conference. He talked about how 'it’s a dream to walk out on that pitch in front of friends and family and the fans' and says ‘'there's no point getting to Wembley if we are not going to win'.

Conroy was born in Redhill, Surrey and said: “Wherever I was born it would be a special moment but maybe it means a little bit more being born around the corner.”

You can see the full press conference above.

