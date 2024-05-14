Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There are a number of Crawley Town players in the current squad who the fans have taken to very quickly and will surely become cult heroes in years to come.

One Crawley player who already has that status is Argentinian midfielder Sergio Torres and the former fan favourite has been very impressed with the current Reds side.

We caught up with Sergio while he took a break from coaching at the RMA Mallorca Football Academy, where he has worked for two and half years. You can watch the full interview with Sergio Torres above.

The 42-year-old former Peteborough and Wycombe star captured the imagination of every Crawley Town fan with his flowing locks and non-stop performances in the Steve Evans side which won back-to-back promotions and earned an FA Cup fifth roundtrip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United.

Sergio Torres celebrates his goal against Altrincham | Picture: Jon Rigby

When he left the club, he joined Whitehawk and Eastbourne Borough before joining Russell Martin’s Academy in Brighton, before making the move to Mallorca with his family.

But Reds fans will be delighted to know he will be at Wembley on Sunday after being invited by EFL as a Crawley Town ‘legend’ and he cannot wait to see some familiar faces and watch Scott Lindsey’s men hopefully triumph against Crewe in the League Two play-off final.

"I try to catch them whenever I can, I have Saturday afternoons spare so I flick between all the games of my old clubs like Crawley, Wycombe and of course I watch Southampton because of Russell.

“I have to tell you, I am so impressed with them. I watched the last two play-off games and they played better football than we ever did. They were amazing to watch and I was so impressed with many of the players and Scott is doing an incredible job.”

Steve Evans hugs Sergio Torres after Crawley's historic win over Torquay in the FA Cup | Picture: Jon Rigby

And Torres revealed that his and Lindsey’s paths have crossed.

"I know Scott from a long way back,” he said. “I went on loan to Lincoln City when I was at Peterborough and he was the first team coach there with Chris Sutton. When he got the job at Crawley I messaged him and he remembered me from those times. And I looking forward to seeing him on Sunday.

"I only played for Scotty for three games because I got a really bad ankle injury. The first game I remember we won 1-0 against Aldershot and I scored the winner which doesn’t happen very often. I only worked with him for a couple of months but I was really impressed. He was a really nice guy and his sessions were brilliant and I am delighted he is having success at Crawley.”

There was a lot of talk before and after the play-off semi-final about the way Crawley play. Lindsey even said after the second leg 5-1 mauling of MK Dons that some of the ;passages of play ‘were not of this league’. And when we asked Sergio if he could imagine a team playing like that during his time, he said: “Absolutely not. With Steve [Evans] we had a great time and back-to-back promotions but we did not play this amazing style of football.

“I always wondered why football like that doesn’t work in League Two but I was so pleased to see that style of football played in the play-offs. And that’s both teams, I know Mike Williamson as well as I used to play with him.

“I just hope Scott and the boys can do it at Wembley on Sunday.”

He added: “Liam Kelly was absolutely outstanding in both legs, he was everywhere and doesn’t not seem to tire. I was very impressed with the goalkeeper and the striker [Danilo] Orsi was brilliant. But the whole team seems to have a real connection between them and they clearly believe in what Scott is doing.”

Torres might have had a grand day out at Old Trafford with the Reds, but he never achieved his dream. But he had some words of advice for the players.

"One of my dreams when I moved to England was to play at Wembley and I never had the chance so I can’t say what they must be thinking, but the Old Trafford game was a great occasion and I remember not being able to sleep the night before.

“I recommend they try to get some sleep the night before and just enjoy the occasion.

“It’s massive for a club like Crawley. I think enjoyment is the right word and try and take everything in. These moments don’t come along very often. I played 10-15 years and never got to Wembley. It’s one of those places everyone dreams of playing.”

Crawley have sold in excess of 14,000 tickets so far for the final and Torres, who famously scored a last minute winner in the FA Cup against Derby, can’t wait to see and hear them at Wembley.

"I have the best memories of Crawley fans,” he said. “It did help we hardly lost any games in the first season, so we got them on side pretty quickly.

“I think with me, I did have bad games, but I always put in 100 per cent and they liked that. It was very sad when I left and I shed one or two tears.

“Whenever my family came to watch they were always so well looked after and that made me so proud of the Crawley fans and I can’t wait to see them on Sunday and see some familiar faces.”

And does Torres believe the Reds can triumph? “It’s a bit ambitious but I predict 3-1,” he said.