Crawley Town at Wembley LIVE: Danilo Orsi and Liam Kelly strike as Scott Lindsey's Reds head for promotion to League One

Follow live updates from Crawley’s historic visit to Wembley in the League Two play-off final.

The Reds reached Wembley for the first time in their history after a terrific performance at Stadium MK, as they thrashed MK Dons 5-1 to go through 8-1 on aggregate.

It is now only Crewe who stand in Reds’ way of booking their place in League One next season, with preparation going well for the game.