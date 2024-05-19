Crawley Town at Wembley LIVE: Danilo Orsi and Liam Kelly strike as Scott Lindsey's Reds head for promotion to League One
The Reds reached Wembley for the first time in their history after a terrific performance at Stadium MK, as they thrashed MK Dons 5-1 to go through 8-1 on aggregate.
It is now only Crewe who stand in Reds’ way of booking their place in League One next season, with preparation going well for the game.
Scroll down for live updates from the showpiece final:
Key Events
- Crawley v Crewe kicks off at 1pm on Sunday
ABSOLUTE SCENES!
Kelly gets the goal his performance deserves to surely seal promotion for Crawley Town.
His initial attempt at a pass across goal was cut out but who cares as he slots the loose ball into the empty net!
Double substitution
Jack Roles and Nick Tsaroulla are on for Jeremy Kelly and Klaidi Lolos.
A standing ovation for Lolos and Kelly. Class acts.
Ten minutes added on!
Still time left for Crewe to turn this around.
GOAAAAAAAAAL
LIAM KELLY
Save!
Addai does well react to a close range header, from a tight angle, by Mickey Demetriou
Maguire takes one straight in the face. Brave defending.
Adeyemo has a real livewire since he came on but just kept hold of the ball a little too long there and is tackled. Nine minutes of normal time remain.
