Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On Sunday, Scott Lindsey will become the first Crawley Town manager in their 128-year history to lead the side out at Wembley.

And today (Wednesday, May 15), he faced the media for his press conference. He talked about his pride of being the first manager to take them to Wembley, gave a rallying a call for more fans to buy tickets.

He also gave an update on Will Wright and Harry Forster, who both went off injured in the second leg of the semi-final against MK Dons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lindsey last went to Wembley in 2017 when he was assistant manager of Forest Green and helped them to victory to gain promotion to the Football League. At the game that day was his wife Hayley, whose life was cruelly cut short two years later by kidney cancer. Lindsey said in today’s press conference: 'My wife who passed away was there last time so I will probably be looking up to see where she was sitting.”

He also said: “I am so focused on the team and making sure they are prepared that I will probably reflect on the magnitude and occasion after.”

You can see the full press conference above.