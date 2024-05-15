Crawley Town at Wembley: Watch Scott Lindsey's full press conference ahead of League Two play-off final against Crewe Alexandra
and live on Freeview channel 276
And today (Wednesday, May 15), he faced the media for his press conference. He talked about his pride of being the first manager to take them to Wembley, gave a rallying a call for more fans to buy tickets.
He also gave an update on Will Wright and Harry Forster, who both went off injured in the second leg of the semi-final against MK Dons.
SEE ALSO Reds co-owner pinpoints moment he realised fans 'found their joy' again | 92-year-old fan thought Old Trafford would be his lifetime memory as Crawley Town fan, now he is off to Wembley | More than 15,000 tickets sold so far for club's first ever trip to Wembley
Lindsey last went to Wembley in 2017 when he was assistant manager of Forest Green and helped them to victory to gain promotion to the Football League. At the game that day was his wife Hayley, whose life was cruelly cut short two years later by kidney cancer. Lindsey said in today’s press conference: 'My wife who passed away was there last time so I will probably be looking up to see where she was sitting.”
He also said: “I am so focused on the team and making sure they are prepared that I will probably reflect on the magnitude and occasion after.”
You can see the full press conference above.
This week’s Crawley Observer has an 8-page special celebrating Reds going to Wembley – you can order a copy here.