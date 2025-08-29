Crawley Town boss addresses experience as he looks to add to his squad before transfer deadline

Crawley Town could see a few new faces over the next few days before the transfer window slams shut at 7pm on 1st September.

Crawley have made 14 signings so far this season, but Scott Lindsey said the Reds still have work to do.

Speaking before his side travel to Chesterfield, Lindsey said “We’ve kind of done a lot of work in the background. We’ve identified targets and now we’ve got to try and make them targets come through the door. I’m obviously heavily involved in that but the next few days, I will be really focusing on the game, so it’s over to the people to make that happen.

“There is work being done. I don’t think I’ve come off the phone before 12 O’clock at night once this week, so we’re constantly working, but we’re at the time of the week, where I’ve got to try and switch off and let the other guys get on with it and really focus on the game.”

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Foootball

Something that has become apparent is the lack of EFL experience in the team. Lindsey addressed his concerns after the Tranmere game, and it was mentioned again in the press conference. He said: “We’ve faced it all the time I’ve been here. We’ve always had an inexperienced team and we’ve always played players who have not played millions of games. What I think we do need to improve on is by probably bringing in a couple of player that have a little more experience to help the younger players.

“That will give a little bit of experience to the team but also help the youngsters flourish in moments in the game, give them a little bit of support and a little bit of nous and knowhow of how to manage moments in the game better than we are doing.

“The reason I mentioned it last week was because I think it was really clear in that game. I think that’s probably what we’re missing is probably one or two older, experienced pros who can, but not necessarily start for us, but somebody around the training ground who can nurture some of these younger ones into being good professionals and understanding how to see a game through and managing moments in the game.

“If we had an older player on the bench even on Saturday and bring him on in that second half, maybe we see the game through and get a result, but because we haven’t got that, it becomes very difficult.”