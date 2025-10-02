Crawley Town boss addresses ‘passionate’ exchange with fans following Barrow defeat

Scott Lindsey has addressed the ‘passionate’ exchange with fans following the defeat with Barrow.

It appeared things got heated as Lindsey started to walk towards the home end after the final whistle with words exchanged.

When asked about it after, the Reds boss said: “I kind of went over and clapped and none of them did. So, I was like, ‘come on, you can see where to go in that second half clap, please’.”

And in the build up to the Cambridge United trip, Lindsey was asked if he had a message for the fans and he addressed that situation again.

Scott Lindsey after the final whistle of Crawley Town's defeat to Barrow | Picture: Kyle Hemsley

“Just come and support and get behind the lads,” he said. “The fans have been class, they really have. They've been brilliant. I know Saturday there were some words between me and a number of fans and that's not good. I'm passionate. They're passionate.

“They want to win. I want to win. There's nothing wrong with that.”