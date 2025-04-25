Crawley Town boss believes fixture quirk at crunch time 'spoils it a little bit'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scott Lindsey believes fixtures should all be at the same time when it comes to the business end of the season.

Crawley Town face Northampton Town at 3pm on Saturday, but relegation rivals Bristol Rovers host Reading in a 12.30pm kick off.

Whether Rovers win, lose or draw, Reds, it could act as a distraction to Reds players before they kick off.

Reds are currently three points behind the Gas and Burton Albion and know only two wins will do in their final games to have a chance of survival.

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey | Picture: Natalie Mayhew/Butterfly Football

Further frustration is Burton play their game in hand against Wigan on Tuesday night - so even if Crawley win on Saturday, Burton could relegate them on Tuesday night.

We asked Scott Lindsey his thoughts on teams playing at different times on a Saturday at such a crunch time in the season. “It probably spoils it a little bit, doesn't it?” he said. “I didn't think of that, but yeah, it probably does.

“Also you don't really want the players to turn their head before the game. Do you know what I mean? You want the players to be really focused on our game. And if the results are not what we want, then maybe it puts a bit of a doubt in the players before they go out.

“And that's my job then to knock that doubt out of their heads as quick as I can to, to make sure that they're really focused on our game. I think it should be all at the same time, especially like you say, this time of the season.”

After Cobblers, Reds travel to Shrewsbury on the last day of the season. Gas host Reading and then travel to Blackpool.

The Brewers host Cambridge United on Saturday, Wigan on Tuesday and then travel to the Valley to face promotion-chasers Charlton on the final day.