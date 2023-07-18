Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey can’t wait to back in front of a packed house at the Broadfield Stadium on Wednesday when they take on Crystal Palace.

The game is sold out with more than 5,500 fans expected to pack out the stadium and the club are advising fans to arrive early to avoid congestion at the turnstiles prior to kick-off.

It’s the Reds’ first and only home game of the pre-season schedule and Lindsey cannot wait. “It’s fantastic isn’t it. It’s great to play in front of a full house against a really good club in Crystal Palace. We know it’s going to be a tough game from a football point of view but hopefully the fans will see a good game. It will be great to see the fans again after a bit of a spell off and it’s great for the football club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When the fixture was arranged we were kind of promised it would be a strong side. But we know plans change with injuries and signings. I am sure there will be some players the fans know.”

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey is looking forward to getting back in front of a packed house at the Broadfield Stadium when they face Crystal Palace this week. Picture: Eva Gilbert

Reds face Dover tonight (Tuesday) before the big game tomorrow. There previous two friendlies have seen them beat East Grinstead and Three Bridges 2-1, with different XIs fielded in each half. But for Dover and Palace it will be slightly different.

Lindsey revealed: “Dover will be a 60/30 min split, Palace will be something similar, maybe a bit longer with the boys playing in that game, maybe 70 minutes.”

And when asked whether the Palace team will give us indication of who starts in the first League Two game on August 5, Lindsey said: “We are nowhere ready to pick the team for the start of the season yet, but it will be it will be what I see as a stronger team in my opinion, it won’t be far off. It is too soon to start nailing down a team for Bradford. We are three weeks away from that game. We are still looking at players, we are not done in the market yet.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Crawley are also playing a behind-closed-doors friendly against a League One outfit on Saturday. Lindsey said: “We have always had that game pencilled in for a while but we have not advertised it as the club we are playing have asked us not to. It will be two 60 minute games, which we agreed on and helps what we want to do.”

Lindsey has seemed frustrated by the lack of goals in the first two friendlies but he is not concerned. “I think I would be more concerned if we weren’t creating any chances,” he said. “We have had a lot of chances to score goals. The goalie had a great game against us at East Grinstead, he pulled off some good saves.

“Even on Saturday we could have scored three or four in the second half as much as I was disappointed with it.”