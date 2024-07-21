Crawley Town boss delighted with new signing as they beat East Grinstead Town

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey | Picture: James Boyes

Crawley Town manager Scott Lindsey is ‘delighted’ to have former Swindon goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott at Crawley town for the upcoming season.

The 27 year-old shot-stopper has also played for Charlton Athletic and Hibernian but his times at these clubs were plagued with injuries and Lindsey is hoping the Reds medical team can keep him fit.

Lindsey said: “It's a great signing for the football club, JoJo's a great goalkeeper. First of all he’s a great person and somebody who will understand the culture straight away because he's a good person and I worked with him before at Swindon and he was fantastic in the period I was there.

“Then he went and moved on to Charlton Athletic and probably didn't play as much as he would have liked, I think injuries maybe got in the way a little bit and at Hibernian as well, he went up there and didn't get as many games as he would have liked again a little bit of injury involvement there.

“I back my medical team to make sure that he's on the pitch for for a lot of the the season if not all of it and he understands the playing out from the back and how we want to play. He's a very accomplished goalkeeper so i’m really delighted to have him and pleased to see him in a Crawley kit today.

Wollacott played his part in a 2-0 victory over East Grinstead Town which was Crawley’s second game of pre-season and the keeper’s first in a Reds shirt.

Jay Williams and a Trialist scored the goals to make it two wins from two so far but Lindsey insisted that his side could be more clinical.

Speaking about the performance he said: “I really enjoyed it, I thought it was very similar to Tuesday night in many ways. We dominated the ball for large periods of the game and I liked a lot from us today.

“In the final third I thought we could have been a little bit more sharper and clinical with our play and of course we come in at halftime only one goal in front where with the amount of dominance we have with the ball we have to be more.

“So it's important that we understand that in order for us to be an aggressive team we have got to score more goals. I know it's very early, it's our second second preseason game so no problem but we have to see an improvement in that in terms of our final third play.”

He added: “I think it's just the fact that they've not been on a football pitch for six seven weeks and it's just getting used to having that pitch geography again and understanding where they are on the pitch and at what moment they need to be clinical and those moments where we drove through the middle of the pitch, our final pass isn't quite right or our final touch isn't quite right or our final finish isn't quite right.

“Whatever it is we're a little bit not where we should be at the moment or where we want to be but like I say it's still early um but I was really pleased with a lot of it.”

