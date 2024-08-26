Crawley Town boss explains why he could make early changes against Brighton and Hove Albion - and gives updates on injured key players

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey is clear in his mind what the starting XI will be against Brighton on Tuesday night - but said he might have to make early changes.

Reds travel to the American Express Stadium for the second round of the Carabao CCup for the first competitive Sussex derby between the two sides since 1992.

Lindsey’s side beat Swindon Town 4-2 in the first round to set up the tie - and in that game he made five changes from the side who beat Blackpool three days before.

But can we expect to see similar changes following the 1-0 defeat at Wigan Athletic on Saturday?

Harry Forster trained for the first time ahead of Crawley Town's Carabao Cup tie with Brighton | Picture: Eva GilbertHarry Forster trained for the first time ahead of Crawley Town's Carabao Cup tie with Brighton | Picture: Eva Gilbert
“It’s quite clear what I'm going to do,” said Lindsey. “We’re going relatively strong for the game. I'm also mindful that I might need to make changes quite early on in the game based on the fact we have such a big game against Barnsley on Saturday.

“We have just had a tough game at Wigan with a long journey back so we may need to make changes early in the game to freshen that up, but we will be going strong into the game.”

Lindsey also gave an update on injuries. Dion Conroy and Gavan Holohan are still a couple of weeks away. He said: “They will probably be fit following the break we are going to have after the Barnsley game and come back into contention then.”

And Harry Forster strained for the first time today (Monday). Lindsey said: “That’s a positive. He probably won’t be involved tomorrow but he will travel with us to do some work so he’s not far away. Potentially he could be involved on Saturday.”

