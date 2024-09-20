Crawley Town boss gives insight into loan moves for keeper and midfielder and how club monitor them

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scott Lindsey has given an insight into how Crawley will monitor two players after they secured loan moves.

Midfielder Antony Papadopoulos and keeper Jasper Sheik both joined the Reds in the summer. Papadopoulos, who scored against Brighton in the EFL Trophy, joined on an initial two-year deal following the conclusion of his contract at Welling United. He began his career with Leyton Orient in their academy setup and went on to sign his first professional contract with the O’s in May 2021. The 21-year-old made his senior debut for the London-based side in the EFL Trophy at home to Southampton U21 on the 14th of September in 2021.

Sheik joined the club following his departure from Aldershot Town. The 19-year-old has featured for many local sides during numerous loan spells, which included stints at Three Bridges, Broadbridge Heath and Winchester City.

The young shot-stopper made his professional debut for the Shots last season in the National League.

Antony Papadopoulos has joined Maidstone United on loan | Picture: CTFC

And last week it was announced the two players would go out on loan with Papadopoulos going to National League South side Maidstone United and Sheik going to Whitehawk in the Isthmian Premier League.

And Lindsey believes the moves will be good for the players’ development.

He said: “Both of them have done fantastically well in training and throughout pre-season. I think they're both really good lads and have worked extremely hard. If anyone was to come and watch Jasper in training, he's unbelievable, you literally cannot score against him, he's so good in the goal.

“He it needs to go out in play so it's important for him for his development.

"The same with Anthony, he's come in and done really, really well, but we feel to develop him further, he needs to go and play football.

“Is his football going to be limited with the first team? Possibly. So we have to be fair and manage him properly in terms of his development and I think that he will be better for that. How do we manage that? We watch his clips back, we'll sit down with him.

“We'll make sure that both of them come in training. Maidstone are kind of like a hybrid training schedule so that means that we can still see Antony coming in and being with us and being around us.

“We still keep his gym program going and of course, we want the analyst, looking at clips and watch the games back where we can sit down and go through clips with him and talk about how we see his performance.

“It's always different when you go to another club because they play different. Antony played as a double pivot, which he has not played that for us, which is good for his learning as well, well, obviously they play probably a lot “different from what we do. But it is good for his development.”