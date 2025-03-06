Crawley Town boss gives rallying call to fans after tumultuous week off the field

Crawley Town manager Rob Elliot has asked everyone to stick together and get behind the team as they head into their last 12 games of the season and fight for survival.

Reds are currently second from bottom in League One following their defeats to Camrbidge United and Lincoln City this week.

But it has been what’s happening off the field which has caught the attention this week and been a huge distraction from on on-field matters.

On Saturday, Reds lost 2-0 to relegation rivals Cambridge United with Rushian Hepburn-Murphy sent off and subsequently Tola Showunmi was banned after an off-the-ball incident.

During the game there was incident in the West Stand of the Broadfield Stadium where fans and Sporting Director Tobias Phoenix clashed.

Added to that, the club’s Supporter Director Sam Jordan stood down from his role on the board saying he was ‘dismayed by some decisions’ made by ownership group WAGMI.

But has all the noise away from the pitch been an unwelcome distraction for Elliot and his team? “You can't ignore it because it's obvious, let's not try and beat around the bush,” he said.

"I think there's issues with the supporters that are probably long-standing before me being here.

“All I would ask is that, you know, myself, the staff and the players are giving absolutely everything and we just want to stick together and we do genuinely believe that we can stay up.

“We're not here just to make up numbers and play, we genuinely believe that and I think we need everyone to get behind the team to do that and look, all I can ask from my point of view, with no agenda other than trying to win on Saturday, is that get behind the lads, sing the songs, bring the positivity, bring the noise and, and then we can all together roll our sleeves up and do everything we possibly can to survive in what is one of the toughest leagues and make it something that can be memorable.

"But it has to start with me, it starts with the players giving 100% and I just ask that the fans do what they've done for the majority of the season, just keep backing the lads, keep the positivity, keep the atmosphere like we've had at home and let's just go and attack the game and give everything for the club.”

But Elliot said he would not comment on the events off the pitch. “The other stuff I can't really comment on. I understand frustrations, I've been there, I've been at clubs where there's frustrations with everything but all I can say is that the staff that have come in with me, Sam [Gadsdon], the lads at the stadium have all been fantastic, so great people who care about the club and want to help.

"We just have to all roll our sleeves up, muck in and attack the game together and I think if we do that we've got ability, we've got young players and it's their first time at this level and they're going to get stressed and there's going to be times where we fall short but if we're consistent then I think we can do something and we can, you know, we can keep the club up.”