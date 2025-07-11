Crawley Town boss is pleased with his squad, but says they are '3 or 4 short'

Crawley Town have a lot of attacking options heading into the 2025/26 campaign and Scott Lindsey will have a headache picking that first line-up to take on Grimsby Town on Saturday, August 2.

Fans will know exactly what the formation will be and what style Reds will play, but the big discussion will be what combination will Lindsey go for up front.

Louis Flower and Kabby Tshimanga have both scored in the first two friendlies, Danny Cashman and Dion Pereira has both impressed out wide and you have the likes of Jack Roles, Harry McKirdy, Harry Forster, Ade Adeyemo and Antony Papadopoulos all in the conversation.

But with five friendlies to go, Lindsey still has time to assess his players and options – and we could see more players join the squad with the transfer window still open.

Kabby Tshimanga scores his first goal in a Crawley Town short against Three Bridges | Picture: Kyle Hemsley

We asked Lindsey if he had an idea of his starting XI yet. “I think it's probably too early to look at what the side will look like against Grimsby on the first game,” he said. “We know what formation we're going to play. We know kind of how that looks. But there's a long way to go of pre-season yet so we've just got to keep everybody sharp and keep everybody learning our way.

“There are certain actions we want to keep working on and come the week before we play Grimsby, we'll select a team that we think is capable of winning that game.”

The Reds squad has been together for nearly three weeks now and they have been to Spain together and have bonded well. But Lindsey says they are still a few players short to where he wants to be.

"I've been pleased with everybody,” he said, “We're still probably three or four, at the most probably four, short of where we need to be in terms of players coming in.

“We're working really hard in the background to make that happen.

“But up to now I'm pleased with how we've trained, I'm pleased with how we've been in the two games.”

Reds face East Grinstead on Saturday before a trip to Dagenham and Redbridge on Tuesday night.