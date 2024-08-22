Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scott Lindsey has given an update on two key players as they look to continue their perfect start to the League One season at Wigan Athletic on Saturday.

Reds have got off to a flyer with wins over Blackpool and Cambridge United and will look to make it three wins at Brick Community Stadium.

But one player who definitely will not be involved is Harry Forster, who is yet to make an appearance this season. Forster was an integral part of the second half of last season before getting injured in the second leg of the play-off semi-final at MK Dons which meant he missed out on playing at Wembley.

And the former Bromley star continues to be on the sidelines with his thigh injury but Lindsey gave a positive update. He said: “Harry has got a niggle still in his thigh. He got it scanned again yesterday and there's still there's still a little bit in there, so it's taking a little bit longer than we wanted. What we don’t want to do is bring him back too soon and it it goes again.

Harry Forster in action for Crawley Town last season | Picture: Eva Gilbert

"We're hopeful for next week, and he did a little bit of kind of on-the-grass training today with Ricky [McFarlane], and we're hopeful that it'll be included in the training next week.”

Another player fans were worried about after he got a knock on Tuesday night in the EFL Trophy bonus point win over Brighton u21s was Ronan Darcy. But Lindsey said: “Darce is fine. He was off feet today, just to kind of give him an extra day but he will train and travel with a group tomorrow.”

Dion Conroy and Gavan Holohan are still out injured.