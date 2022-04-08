Crawley Town boss John Yems hails supporters ahead of new era under WAGMI United

Yems spoke of his excitement by the takeover of Crawley Town by WAGMI United. He believes the fans deserve it and should be thrilled with the new owners.

Crawley’s new co-owners. Eben Smith and Preston Johnson both made their money through trading and analytics with the pair heavily involved in cryptocurrency dealing.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They take over from Ziya Eren after purchasing his majority stake and have named themselves both as directors.

Manager John Yems was full of praise for Crawley Town’s loyal supporters ahead of what is a new, exciting chapter in the club’s history. Picture by Cory Pickford

Smith and Johnson have big ambitions for the club. Both stated if they don’t achieve promotion to League One by the end of the 2023-24 season they will allow fans to vote whether they stay on as directors, showing their ambitions can match those of Yems.

The Reds boss said: "As a football club if we can’t look forward to what’s around the corner we might as well just sell the kit and go have a drink because it’s the world now.

"From the gambling companies to everything else, everyone wants to have a moan up when you’re trying something new.

"All I can say to the fans is the players will be trying, and I’ll be trying. Let the games commence.

“The fans have always been good. They’ve had to put up with a lot in the past, it’s crazy.

"They’ve had the best result in the club's history, in my opinion. They’ve sold a player for £1million since we’ve been here and I don’t think the fans had chance to see it.

“You beat Leeds 3-0, [and] that would’ve been shown around more times than episodes of Coronation Street.

"We sell a player for £1million and the fans never got chance to see him. If half of them ran him over in Crawley high street they wouldn’t know who Max [Watters] is!

“We’ve come through a lot of adversity but, once again, the fans are there to back everything. It’s their club.

"These people understand that, and they want to make it the best they can. We’ll be doing our best and you have to give the fans something to cheer about.”

Yems was involved with Bournemouth’s success up the footballing ladder and knows what it takes to achieve it.

The Crawley Town manager added: "The hard work starts here. They haven’t come in to give you a load of money so you can sit on your jacksie.

"We’ve now got to get off and start working twice as hard. I’ve been lucky enough where I’ve been before and had success, [but] it’s even hard to stay up there. We all have to up our game by 100 per cent.

"Don’t think it’s going to be an easy ride. It’s going to be an enjoyable one but if everyone thinks we’re just going to sit back, and all turn up in covered wagons and all that sort of thing. It’s not a gimmick, we’re at work.”