Crawley Town boss John Yems looking to build on winning start under new owners at Newport County

Crawley earned a hard-fought three points against the relegation battling side at The People’s Pension Stadium thanks to Kwesi Appiah's goal in the 1-0 win.

With a tough away trip to Newport County coming up on Friday, Yems is looking for his side to start a run of results under the new owners who took over last week.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: "A win is a win. They’ve invested a lot of money in a football club and it was good to kick off with a win for them as you only get one chance to make an impression. We’ve started their regime with a win and long may it continue."

John Yems is looking for Crawley Town to pick up from where they left off against Barrow last Saturday. Picture by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

The Reds were unlucky not to come away with three points earlier in the season against Newport after a late equaliser cancelled out Appiah’s earlier goal, but Yems doesn’t think that’s something to look back on, even with the Reds fairing better than their opponents in front of goal of late.

He added: "No, it’s different sides and different things. You can’t influence that, we can only influence what’s going to happen Friday.

"We went there last season and got battered a little bit to be fair. They’re a good side, don’t underestimate them.

"They’ll be looking up for it but I’m sure our lads will too, Nadders [Ashley Nadesan] especially, once they’ve opened their eggs! Everyone is looking forward to it.

“We should’ve been scoring a lot more. They’re a good side and they’ll work ways to get the ball in the goal I’m sure.

"It’s all about what we do because we’ve got ways we want to play. I keep saying it all season and Nads will tell you, 85% of the games this year we haven’t been able to pick from all our players.

"[I've] never heard of it before in my life. [In] 85% of games we’ve had to make changes and I just think when you look back on it, it’s a compliment to the lads.

"Some of them sit there thinking I’m giving them a load of rubbish but you do have to chop it around. You’ll have players who are coming back not fit who are getting injured then you’ve got to change them around for arguments sake, Monday and then go again Saturday.

"It’s good though. You’re in football, you’re not working down a coal mine."

The trip kicks off the notoriously busy Easter weekend with a home game against Walsall to come on Monday, but the quick succession of games isn’t something that phases Yems.

He said: "I don’t give a monkeys to be quite honest with you. It’s no busier than any other weekend!

"A game is a game and you’re playing football and the lads are doing it for a living.

"Saying that in five weeks’ time when everyone’s jetting off everywhere that’s what everyone works hard for.

"Now we’ve got a squad of 19 fit players that has got to see us through, that’s what we’ve got and that’s what we are. Good thing is we’re all together win or lose."