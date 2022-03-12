Crawley Town boss John Yems

The Reds took the lead through an own goal after just nine minutes but two goals by Ben Garrity and one each from David Worrall and Connor Hall gave the Valiants the win.

One of the players who was injured was Owen Gallagher. The 22-year-old was forced off in the second half, ten minutes after coming on as a sub. And Yems revealed that he is likely to be out for a while after the injury and was frustrated once again with how the officials handled it.

Yems said: “Owen´s out 19 days, because he got sparked. To me it looked a penalty. Everyone jumped for penalty, except for referee.

“I'm so shocked that you can leave player laying in a penalty box. Absolutely ridiculous.

"He still didn't get the physio on. Where do we stop? The kid's injured.

“He ain´t gonna go down like an old lady on snow unless something is the matter with him.

“That could have resulted in someone getting seriously hurt and we are not allowed to say anything. If it would have been their player, I would be saying the same.”

Losing Gallagher wasn't the only setback on Crawley´s miserable afternoon. Tony Craig and Ludwig Francillette also left the pitch early after injuries.

Yems revealed that Craig has fractured his collarbone. But the Crawley boss refused to use club's injury troubles as an excuse for today´s performance.

“That´s not an excuse of some of the performances of some of the players today.

"I feel sorry for the fans who came out here. Elementary mistakes cost us goals.

“That´s not acceptable. That´s not my standards, it´s not Crawley´s standard.”