Crawley Town boss looking forward to midweek breaks before busy Christmas period

It’s been a very busy start to life as Crawley Town manager Rob Elliot, with 10 games in 44 days

The former Newcastle United and Charlton keeper took over at the Broadfield Stadium in October following Scott Lindsey’s departure to MK Dons.

It’s been tough, with only two wins in his first ten games, but he has seen his side get a host of injuries with key players such as Josh Flint, Jay Williams, Dion Conory and Jojo Wollocatt all having time on the sidelines.

This coupled with only having three consecutive days of training once since he started, it’s not been easy to fully implement what he wants to do.

Crawley Town manager Rob Elliot looks on during the Sky Bet League One match between Northampton Town FC and Crawley Town FC at Sixfields on October 26, 2024 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

But after Saturday’s trip to Bristol Rovers, Reds have two weeks with no Tuesday games, which is a welcome relief for the manager.

“That will be good,” he said. “I think it'll be good for the lads as well. Mentally to have a break and physically as well, some of them need the rest. It will be good to be on the training pitch and it'll be good to set up for the two games as well properly, we're able to get more detail into games.

“We went into Burton with one day’s prep were we were travelling to Derby, training the afternoon, but that's what it is, that's football, that's life. Hopefully the midweek breaks just give us more prep time for games means we're fresher and it sets us up for a very incredibly busy Christmas period.”

After Bristol Rovers, Reds host Rotherham United on Saturday, November 23 and Lincoln City in the FA Cup on Saturday, November 30.