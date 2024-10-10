Crawley Town boss looks ahead to Shrewsbury Town visit and reveals League Two coach he talks to for advice - watch full interview here

Crawley Town face Shrewsbury Town in league One at the Broadfield Stadium on Saturday.

Both sides are in the relegation zone going into the game. We spoke to Reds manager Rob Elliot about the game and his processes in analysing the opposition.

He also revealed when he picks the line-up and gave injury updates on Joy Mukena and Charlie Barker.

