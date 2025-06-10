Crawley Town boss pleased with 'really good blend' of friendlies including Hearts and Portsmouth

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey | Picture: Stephen Lawrence

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey has explained the thinking behind the pre-season friendly schedule this summer.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Reds start off with a training camp in Spain with a ‘training game’ against Hearts before they kit off their friendlies in anger against Three Bridges on July 8, before facing East Grinstead, Dagenham and Redbridge and Portsmouth. There is one fixture on Friday, July 25 that is yet to be announced.

And Lindsey, who flies to Slovakia this week to do his UEFA Pro License, said: “I’m really happy. I think that there's a really good blend in there. There's some non-league clubs obviously in there and we have kind of scaled it up so each week we play stronger and stronger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The first one is behind closed doors out in Spain against Hearts which is more of a training ground game than anything. That'll be almost the back end of our second week of pre-season so we won't be ready to play in a football match at that point but it'll be almost like a training session more than anything but from that we've got Three Bridges and East Grinstead and then it scales up to Dagenham so we've got non-league before we then start playing league clubs.”

In the past we have seen a number of triallists play in the games against the local Non League sides. Lindsey said: “There might be some trialists in there as well. We're just trying to to piece things together now as we speak. I'm going into the club this week just to sit down with Lewis [Timms] the secretary and Ricky [McFarlane] the strength and conditioning coach and kind of make sure that we've got pretty much everything boxed off in terms of what the weeks are like going into into pre-season and getting all the schedules ready.

“Then we're going to try and work out the numbers of how many players we've got coming in.

“It's quite a lot of work actually in terms of being organized.”