Crawley Town have had a number of training grounds in recent years.

Since WAGMI took over in 2022, Reds have trained at Horsham Football Club, Southwater and most recently the University of Sussex at Falmer, as well as the Broadfield Stadium on occasion.

And now they are training at Three Bridges Football Club on their brand new 3G pitch – which officially opened this week.

Scott Lindsey, who returned as Crawley Town manager last week, trained with his side their for first time last Friday and has enjoyed training their all this week – and he has been very impressed.

Crawley Town boss Scott Lindsey oversees training at Three Bridges | Picture: CTFC

"It's a great facility, they're our neighbours, aren't they? They've been really helpful and it's a great place to train,” he said. “The 3G pitch is outstanding there, I don't know if you've been down there but it looks amazing when you drive in and it is amazing when you get on it and the people there are lovely.

“I've enjoyed training there, it's been nice to be based here at the ground, we have meetings here in the mornings and then have our food here and then go down and train and have food back here and that's been brilliant.

“It’s worked out really well and like I say I've enjoyed every minute of it up to now.”